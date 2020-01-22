Steve McManaman tells Liverpool not to sign 21-year-old

Do Liverpool really need Kylian Mbappe? Incredibly, no.

Steve McManaman has admitted that he would 'love' to see Liverpool sign Kylian Mbappe - but insisted that he really isn't needed on Merseyside.

The Paris Saint-Germain sensation has been tentatively linked with a move to the Reds in recent months.

Mbappe fired up the rumours again this week by admitting that Liverpool were a 'machine', prompting fans of the Anfield club to demand a big-money move for the 21-year-old striker.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who have two games in hand, boast a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and barring a monumental upset, they'll be adding a top-flight title to their Champions League success of last season come May.

And although former Liverpool midfielder McManaman is a big fan of the France international, he argues that Mbappe isn't needed on Merseyside - especially for £250 million.

He told HorseRacing.net: "I’d love to see him make a move to Liverpool!

"I’ve said for the last three or four years that he’s going to be the best around, but Liverpool are flying at the moment and they don’t necessarily need Kylian Mbappe at this moment. They’re going to have to pay £250 million for him. Let’s be honest, that’s what he would cost."

McManaman is right and it speaks volumes for how good Liverpool are.

How many teams in world football could say that they don't need Kylian Mbappe in their side? Very few but Klopp's outfit are certainly one of them.

Of course, the German manager might find it hard to say no to Mbappe if he was offered him, but the bottom line is that Liverpool are dominating England and Europe without him.