'Get innnn', 'finally!': Some Spurs fans react to midfielder's training return

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is back in training for Spurs as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to his side's next Premier League game.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the fitness update regarding Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Spurs record signing has been in and out of the team since his arrival from Lyon last summer due to injuries.

Ndombele lasted just 25 minutes of Tottenham's Premier League match against Southampton on New Year's Day before being substituted with a hip problem, and has not played since.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has been left frustrated by Ndombele's fitness problems, complaining that he was "always injured" after the 1-0 defeat at St. Mary's (Football London).

More recently, Mourinho said: "I hope [he will be fit to play a run of games]. When you look at when he played, he offers us something we need.

"Last week he worked one-on-one with a fitness coach to bring his level up before joining the group. Hopefully he can give us something tomorrow."

The France international is now back in training and plenty of Tottenham fans expressed their joy on social media, albeit with a little caution.

TEAM NEWS:



TEAM NEWS:

Tanguy Ndombele (hip) has returned to training with the first team squad.

Ndombele joined Tottenham in the summer from Ligue 1 side Lyon for a club record 60m euros (£53.8million) - which could rise to 70m euros (£62.8million) with incentives - on a deal until 2025.