'Sounds like a farewell': Arsenal fans think £15m man has dropped hint

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group F match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Arsenal FC at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on November 06, 2019 in...
Is Dani Ceballos leaving Arsenal once his loan ends?

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos before a training session at London Colney on December 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal fans on Twitter believe that Dani Ceballos has effectively confirmed that he won't be signing for the club on a permanent basis.

The Gunners brought Ceballos to North London a season-long loan from Real Madrid last summer but he hasn't been a huge success.

The 23-year-old playmaker hasn't played a game for Arsenal since November despite getting back to full fitness in recent weeks.

Ceballos, who has been an unused substitute in the Emirates Stadium club's last four games, sent a message to Hector Bellerin after his fellow Spaniard scored a last-minute goal in last night's 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

 

He wrote on Instagram: "I will miss those goals with the left to the back post bro. You deserve everything good that happens to you."

And some Arsenal supporters have interpreted the message to mean that Ceballos is heading back to Madrid once his loan ends.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

In truth, Arsenal fans won't miss Ceballos.

The Premier League outfit spent a huge £15 million loan fee [Daily Mail] on signing him but he hasn't justified the money in the slightest.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

