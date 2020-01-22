'Sounds like a farewell': Arsenal fans think £15m man has dropped hint

Is Dani Ceballos leaving Arsenal once his loan ends?

Arsenal fans on Twitter believe that Dani Ceballos has effectively confirmed that he won't be signing for the club on a permanent basis.

The Gunners brought Ceballos to North London a season-long loan from Real Madrid last summer but he hasn't been a huge success.

The 23-year-old playmaker hasn't played a game for Arsenal since November despite getting back to full fitness in recent weeks.

Ceballos, who has been an unused substitute in the Emirates Stadium club's last four games, sent a message to Hector Bellerin after his fellow Spaniard scored a last-minute goal in last night's 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

He wrote on Instagram: "I will miss those goals with the left to the back post bro. You deserve everything good that happens to you."

And some Arsenal supporters have interpreted the message to mean that Ceballos is heading back to Madrid once his loan ends.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Dani Ceballos comments on Héctor Bellerín’s latest Instagram: “I will miss those goals with the left to the back post bro. You deserve everything good that happens to you.” #afc pic.twitter.com/JH7jXIMWti — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 22, 2020

Dani Ceballos saying he will miss Bellerin’s goals. This sounds like a farewell message. pic.twitter.com/QB99l7VMWi — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) January 22, 2020

We don’t need him — mortenn (@Morten404011) January 22, 2020

Can't say I'll miss him — Makumi Wanjohi (@makumee) January 22, 2020

The tweet says it all — Omo Ekun (@ssunmane) January 22, 2020

It’s pretty obvious by now what Arteta thinks of him. — This One Gooner (@kayceeroy) January 22, 2020

Fare Thee well? — AFC Brightone. (@Bitcoinbrighto5) January 22, 2020

In truth, Arsenal fans won't miss Ceballos.

The Premier League outfit spent a huge £15 million loan fee [Daily Mail] on signing him but he hasn't justified the money in the slightest.