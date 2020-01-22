'Will haunt us': Some Liverpool fans send warning to club amid rumours about 28-year-old

Xherdan Shaqiri has been a bit-part player for Liverpool since his move from Stoke City.

Liverpool fans have warned the club not to part ways with Xherdan Shaqiri amid rumours that he could be heading for the exit door this month or in the summer.

The Mirror have claimed that Shaqiri, 28, wants to leave Liverpool for Italian giants AS Roma this month as he struggles for game time at the Premier League champions-elect

It is said that Roma want to secure Shaqiri's services on a loan deal with a view of making that move a permanent one.

Whilst Shaqiri's sale from Liverpool will be unlikely this month, there are some fans who are keen for him to stay beyond the summer.

It hasn't worked out for the £80k-a-week versatile attacker [Spotrac] at Liverpool, mainly because of the seriously high quality that is ahead of him in the pecking order.

But football can be a funny old game and with Liverpool still chasing trophies, anything can happen from now until the end of the season.

Therefore, with Liverpool edging closer to the Premier League title and still on course to defend their European crown, Shaqiri might just play an Origi-like role during the second half of the campaign, which could change things completely.

Next season, Jurgen Klopp will lose a number of key players to the Africa Cup of Nations and if Shaqiri is still at the club, he could play a vital role.

But then again, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Reds decide to dip into the summer market and purchase a big-money player to help fill the void to when they do lose the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah next January.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans on Twitter reacting to the Shaqiri rumours:

Why am I seeing Shaqiri loan news... @LFC guys don't loan any senior players... We need them, even if they don't play keep em in the squad. Injuries will haunt us — BLACK IP MAN (@Ollof_Logs) January 22, 2020

Maybe Liverpool has forgotten salah Mane n Kieta will be leaving for Afcon 2021..Shaqiri must stay! — Syde A Attrakta (@attrakta) January 21, 2020

I don’t want him to go pic.twitter.com/w7Bgd1JRFt — Galow (@harrygalow) January 21, 2020

Don't let him go. — Vin Magill (@magill_vin) January 21, 2020

Good, vital part of the squad especially when the champions league comes back around — Luke Saile (@LukeSaile) January 21, 2020

Good, keep him in the summer too — Gary McIntyre (@GaryMcIntyre11) January 21, 2020

We are missing out on a gem of a player..we havent struggled but the lad always scores or assists..he is the attacking mid we have been looking for...try him in the #10 role — JM (@Liverbird_KE) January 21, 2020

I don't understand why he's not a more central part of the team. Always puts in a solid performance when called upon. — Lord Sloth (@DavidSY77) January 21, 2020

Love the guy! Hope there’s a way to keep him. — #RIPNeilPeart (@CanadianNooner) January 21, 2020

Feel sorry for him really . — Ahmed Elhafi (@AhmedLFC91) January 21, 2020