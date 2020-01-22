Quick links

'Will haunt us': Some Liverpool fans send warning to club amid rumours about 28-year-old

Amir Mir
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Xherdan Shaqiri has been a bit-part player for Liverpool since his move from Stoke City.

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri battles with Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,...

Liverpool fans have warned the club not to part ways with Xherdan Shaqiri amid rumours that he could be heading for the exit door this month or in the summer. 

The Mirror have claimed that Shaqiri, 28, wants to leave Liverpool for Italian giants AS Roma this month as he struggles for game time at the Premier League champions-elect

It is said that Roma want to secure Shaqiri's services on a loan deal with a view of making that move a permanent one. 

 

Whilst Shaqiri's sale from Liverpool will be unlikely this month, there are some fans who are keen for him to stay beyond the summer.

It hasn't worked out for the £80k-a-week versatile attacker [Spotrac] at Liverpool, mainly because of the seriously high quality that is ahead of him in the pecking order. 

But football can be a funny old game and with Liverpool still chasing trophies, anything can happen from now until the end of the season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Therefore, with Liverpool edging closer to the Premier League title and still on course to defend their European crown, Shaqiri might just play an Origi-like role during the second half of the campaign, which could change things completely. 

Next season, Jurgen Klopp will lose a number of key players to the Africa Cup of Nations and if Shaqiri is still at the club, he could play a vital role. 

But then again, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Reds decide to dip into the summer market and purchase a big-money player to help fill the void to when they do lose the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah next January. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans on Twitter reacting to the Shaqiri rumours: 

