'So happy': Mikel Arteta singles out Arsenal star for praise

The Arsenal striker is enduring a barren spell in front of goal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Alexandre Lacazette after his 'amazing' performance against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Despite having 10 men for most of the game following David Luiz's red card, the Gunners left Stamford Bridge with a point after snatching a 2-2 draw away to their London rivals.

Gabriel Martinelli equalised for Arsenal midway through the second half, before a last-minute strike from Hector Bellerin salvaged something for the visitors.

Lacazette wasn't among the goals and hasn't found the net in any of Arteta's seven games since being appointed as head coach at the Emirates.

But his all-around display was enough for the Spaniard to single him out for praise during his post-match press conference.

Arteta said via Football London: "Amazing performance. He sacrificed a lot for the team and I am so happy with him."

The good news for Lacazette is that the goals will come eventually. The bad news is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only has one game left to serve from his three-match ban and he'll be back after the FA Cup game against Bournemouth.

When that happens, the Gabon international is likely to displace the Frenchman as the focal point in Arsenal's attack, but the struggling former Lyon star can send a big message with a goal or two against the Cherries this weekend.