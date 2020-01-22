Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'So happy': Mikel Arteta singles out Arsenal star for praise

Shane Callaghan
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates with team mate Alexandre Lacazette after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in...
The Arsenal striker is enduring a barren spell in front of goal.

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Alexandre Lacazette after his 'amazing' performance against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Despite having 10 men for most of the game following David Luiz's red card, the Gunners left Stamford Bridge with a point after snatching a 2-2 draw away to their London rivals.

Gabriel Martinelli equalised for Arsenal midway through the second half, before a last-minute strike from Hector Bellerin salvaged something for the visitors.

Lacazette wasn't among the goals and hasn't found the net in any of Arteta's seven games since being appointed as head coach at the Emirates.

 

But his all-around display was enough for the Spaniard to single him out for praise during his post-match press conference.

Arteta said via Football London: "Amazing performance. He sacrificed a lot for the team and I am so happy with him."

The good news for Lacazette is that the goals will come eventually. The bad news is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only has one game left to serve from his three-match ban and he'll be back after the FA Cup game against Bournemouth.

When that happens, the Gabon international is likely to displace the Frenchman as the focal point in Arsenal's attack, but the struggling former Lyon star can send a big message with a goal or two against the Cherries this weekend.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta and Alex Lacazette during a training session at London Colney on December 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

