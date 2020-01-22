Quick links

Si Ferry names player Celtic could be trying to sign

26th December 2018, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; Martin Boyle of Hibernian and Andy Halliday of Rangers compete for...
Are Celtic in the market to sign Martin Boyle before we reach February?

Martin Boyle of Hibernian FC's reaction to being flagged offside during the Scottish League Cup match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road on September 25, 2018 in Edinburgh,...

Si Ferry has revealed on his Open Goal podcast that Celtic might be trying to sign Hibernian winger Martin Boyle.

The Hoops have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far, snapping up Polish striker Patryk Klimala in a £3.5 million deal and a move for Ivorian midfielder Ismalia Soro looks to be nearing completion.

But Celtic continue to be linked to other personnel and Ferry - who began his career at Lennoxtown - has heard a rumour that his old club are in for the 26-year-old Australia international.

Boyle impressed in Hibs' 2-2 draw with Dundee United in the Scottish Cup this past weekend and has scored five times in the Premiership this season.

 

He said on Open Goal podcast: "I want to give a special mention to Martin Boyle. He was the best player on the pitch [against Dundee United] and I've heard a rumour that Celtic are in for him."

Former Rangers hitman Kevin Kyle revealed afterwards that Boyle would be a 'welcome addition' for the Bhoys, adding: "I'm going to say this: I think that'd be a welcome addition at Celtic, a bit of pace on the wing. At this moment in time Celtic's wingers aren't playing to their maximum potential."

This one might have legs. After all, Neil Lennon is familiar with Boyle after working with him at Easter Road for a couple of years and Kyle is right, Celtic might need additional wide support.

Lennon has lost Scott Sinclair already this month and Mohamed Elyounoussi hasn't played since October due to injury.

A move for Boyle - who can play on both wings - does make sense and it'll be interesting to see if Ferry's information is accurate.

22nd September 2018, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Hibernian; Martin Boyle of Hibernian celebrates after scoring the second goal for Hibernian

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

