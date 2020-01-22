'Should never play for us again': Some Newcastle fans tear into their £6m man

Newcastle United managed to pick up a 2-2 draw against Everton yesterday in dramatic circumstances.

Newcastle United fans have slated Christian Atsu after his display against Everton last night.

Newcastle somehow managed to collect a point from Goodison Park, despite looking out of the match for large portions of the contest.

Everton were 2-0 up in the 93rd minute, but by the time the full-time whistle had blown, Newcastle were level.

Steve Bruce’s side scored two hugely late goals through Florian Lejeune, as they stole a point in dramatic circumstances.

The mood of Newcastle fans was improved by their side’s remarkable comeback.

However, Atsu, who was bought for £6 million (the Guardian), was still not saved from a barrage of criticism on social media after his showing.

Atsu should never play for #NUFC again. He literally just ball watches and pretends to close down. Hes happy to job about just for the paycheck. — Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) January 21, 2020

Atsu not good enough needs to be moved on! #NUFC — James Knowlson (@jimknowlson) January 21, 2020

Christian Atsu gives me belief I could still get a game in the premier league. #nufc — Craig Shitpeas (@CraigShitpeas) January 21, 2020

If I ever see Atsu in a #NUFC shirt again it’ll be too soon.



That performance was a disgrace.



Happens too often - enough now. — Lee Forster #NUFC ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@LeeDForster) January 21, 2020

Atsu has looked so far out his depth it's frightening. Krafth replacing him really highlights how limited our options are at the moment #nufc #evenew https://t.co/nlchA8dURK — Eisha Acton (@eisha_acton) January 21, 2020

Atsu and Joelinton are just lazy, ritchie screaming at joelinton to run into the channel sums it up really #NUFC — Connor Marson (@Cwm20_marson) January 21, 2020

Christian Atsu is absolutely woeful, seen him play good twice and that was both against League 1 Rochdale #NUFC — Sam (@Sam_Halliday1) January 21, 2020

Atsu is terrible. No end product, feels like a waste of a man on the pitch. Not a good performance from the team today #NUFC #wemoveon — ToonFan (@ToonFan17) January 21, 2020

Newcastle’s draw with Everton has put them into 13th place in the Premier League table.

The Magpies are next in action against Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, when it remains to be seen whether Atsu will keep his place.