'Should never play for us again': Some Newcastle fans tear into their £6m man

Newcastle player Christian Atsu in action during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on October 30, 2017 in Burnley, England.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United managed to pick up a 2-2 draw against Everton yesterday in dramatic circumstances.

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans have slated Christian Atsu after his display against Everton last night.

Newcastle somehow managed to collect a point from Goodison Park, despite looking out of the match for large portions of the contest.

 

Everton were 2-0 up in the 93rd minute, but by the time the full-time whistle had blown, Newcastle were level.

Steve Bruce’s side scored two hugely late goals through Florian Lejeune, as they stole a point in dramatic circumstances.

The mood of Newcastle fans was improved by their side’s remarkable comeback.

However, Atsu, who was bought for £6 million (the Guardian), was still not saved from a barrage of criticism on social media after his showing.

Newcastle’s draw with Everton has put them into 13th place in the Premier League table.

The Magpies are next in action against Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, when it remains to be seen whether Atsu will keep his place.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

