Quick links

Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers

Premier League

Championship

Sheffield United star 'likes' tweet praising reported £12m Blades target

Aiden Cusick
Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is said to be on Sheffield United's shortlist.

 

Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in...

The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has liked a tweet in which the rumoured Blades target Eberechi Eze is described as 'one of the best young talents in the country'. The Sun reported last month that the Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is looking to add Eze, who plays for Queens Park Rangers, to his squad this month.

But the newspaper noted it would take around £12 million to prise the London-born midfielder away from QPR.

 

Eze, who has scored or made 16 goals in 28 Championship games this season, came up against McBurnie - then a Swansea City player - last term.

And it appears the £20 million summer recruit would welcome the QPR man at Sheffield United.

QPR are one of a cluster of clubs who remain in the hunt for a play-off place this campaign and will not want to lose Eze - who is arguably the club's best player.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, Eze's value stands to decrease throughout the next 18 months.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers clapping during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December 2019.

Eze's former QPR teammates Luke Freeman and Ravel Morrison were joined by another one, Jack Robinson, at Sheffield United this week.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch