Sheffield United star 'likes' tweet praising reported £12m Blades target

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is said to be on Sheffield United's shortlist.

The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has liked a tweet in which the rumoured Blades target Eberechi Eze is described as 'one of the best young talents in the country'. The Sun reported last month that the Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is looking to add Eze, who plays for Queens Park Rangers, to his squad this month.

But the newspaper noted it would take around £12 million to prise the London-born midfielder away from QPR.

Eze, who has scored or made 16 goals in 28 Championship games this season, came up against McBurnie - then a Swansea City player - last term.

And it appears the £20 million summer recruit would welcome the QPR man at Sheffield United.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie 'likes' tweet in which Blades-linked Eberechi Eze is described as 'one of the best young talents in the country'. #sufc #qpr pic.twitter.com/8uR7FRDAxk — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 22, 2020

QPR are one of a cluster of clubs who remain in the hunt for a play-off place this campaign and will not want to lose Eze - who is arguably the club's best player.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, Eze's value stands to decrease throughout the next 18 months.

Eze's former QPR teammates Luke Freeman and Ravel Morrison were joined by another one, Jack Robinson, at Sheffield United this week.