'Savage', 'Priceless': Some Newcastle fans are mocking Everton man after photo emerges

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United drew 2-2 at Everton on Tuesday night.

Everton FC Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) sits in the goalmouth on his knees during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in...

Newcastle United produced a stunning recovery on Tuesday night, as they came from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw away at Everton.

The Magpies had fallen 2-0 down, as Moise Kean bagged his first goal for Everton before Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired home the second for the hosts.

However, Florian Lejeune gave Newcastle a glimmer of hope late on with an overhead kick, and the French defender bundled in from a goalmouth scramble to somehow rescue a 2-2 draw.

 

From 2-0 down to claiming a point in injury time, Newcastle had a bizarre night – and there was one Everton player their fans couldn't wait to mock one Toffees player.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford turned out for rivals Sunderland, and grew up supporting the Black Cats, meaning Newcastle fans see him as a very easy target.

Pickford is often mocked for having 'short arms', and having failed to reach Lejeune's overhead kick and then attempted to save his equaliser behind his goal line, Newcastle fans weren't short of inspiration.

Florian Lejeune of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Newcastle's official Twitter account even posted a photo of Pickford looking on in despair at Lejeune's first goal, with an emoji that appeared to show a person with short arms.

Magpies fans took to Twitter to brand the post 'savage', laughing at Pickford whilst claiming seeing him crestfallen at Newcastle's comeback was 'quality', 'priceless' and 'beautiful'.

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

