Reported Rangers and Celtic target omitted from squad with club desperate to sell

Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers and Celtic are reportedly hoping to sign Feyenoord's Eredivisie benchwarmer Renato Tapia.

Renato Tapia was left back in Rotterdam by Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat on Tuesday with the reported Rangers and Celtic target potentially set to leave De Kuip during the January transfer window.

One of the most disappointing signings in Feyenoord’s recent history appears to be on a one-way ticket out of the Eredivisie giants.

Tapia has never lived up to expectations since his £1.3 million move from FC Twente and, with his contract expiring in July, the so-called Pride of the South are in last-chance saloon as they attempt to recoup sum cash from the Peruvian’s seemingly inevitable departure.

Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic have both expressed an interest, according to Voetbal International. And that is music to the ears of Feyenoord, who are hoping to find a buyer for Tapia before next week’s transfer deadline.

Tellingly, the silky midfielder was left at home on yesterday as the Rotterdammers travelled to Fortuna Sittard in a KNVB Cup clash which, due to some rather adverse weather conditions, was postponed just after the hour (Voetbal Rotterdam).

Feyenoord’s decision to omit Tapia suggests that they wanted to avoid the South American picking up an injury which could have scuppered their hopes of cashing in before it's too late.

The 53-cap international has not started a single Eredivisie game since Advocaat took over from Jaap Stam in October, restricted to cameo appearances off the bench, and also played a minimal role as Feyenoord won their only league title in the 21st century three years ago.

But Tapia is still just 24 and has a lot left in the tank. A change of scenery could be just what this stylish and tough-tackling midfielder needs to rebuild his once glowing reputation.