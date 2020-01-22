Quick links

Reported Leeds target describes himself as 'direct' and 'fearless'

A general view of the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015 in Leeds, England.
Dundee United fans have been blown away by Louis Appere - Leeds United are reportedly impressed too.

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Louis Appere describes himself in two words; ‘fearless’ and ‘direct’.

And if anything embodied those two adjectives, it was Appere’s stunning solo goal in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash between Dundee United and top-flight Hibernian.

With the clock ticking down at Tannadice, The Tangerines needed something special and it was their 20-year-old starlet who provided it. Pirouetting away from a challenge on the left flank, Appere raced inside before whipping a perfectly placed shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

 

It was a moment of sheer, game-changing brilliance from a man who, just a few weeks earlier, was linked with a £2.5 million move to Rangers, Celtic and Leeds United (TEAMtalk).

“That’s what the manager likes me to do – be direct, be fearless and I think I did that when I came on,” the in-demand Appere told The Courier, reflecting on a brilliantly taken fifth goal of the season.

“I try to play as well as I can every game but I like the big occasions. They excite me.”

It is that brazen self-confidence, not to mention the ability to back it up, that has three of the most well-supported clubs in Britain batting their eyelashes in his direction.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United stands dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on February 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Young players like Appere are a joy to watch. And his description will conjure up nostalgic memories of Jack Clarke racing down the Elland Road touchline, leaving full-backs choking on his dust.

Clarke, a courageous 19-year-old winger, quickly became Marcelo Bielsa’s go-to super-sub during his debut season at Elland Road. After just half a season in the first-team, he joined Tottenham Hotspur for £10 million.

Who is to say Appere, with a few more eye-catching cameos like Sunday’s, won’t follow in Clarke’s footsteps?

A general view of the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015 in Leeds, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

