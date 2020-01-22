Reported Leeds target describes himself as 'direct' and 'fearless'

Dundee United fans have been blown away by Louis Appere - Leeds United are reportedly impressed too.

Louis Appere describes himself in two words; ‘fearless’ and ‘direct’.

And if anything embodied those two adjectives, it was Appere’s stunning solo goal in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash between Dundee United and top-flight Hibernian.

With the clock ticking down at Tannadice, The Tangerines needed something special and it was their 20-year-old starlet who provided it. Pirouetting away from a challenge on the left flank, Appere raced inside before whipping a perfectly placed shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

It was a moment of sheer, game-changing brilliance from a man who, just a few weeks earlier, was linked with a £2.5 million move to Rangers, Celtic and Leeds United (TEAMtalk).

“That’s what the manager likes me to do – be direct, be fearless and I think I did that when I came on,” the in-demand Appere told The Courier, reflecting on a brilliantly taken fifth goal of the season.

“I try to play as well as I can every game but I like the big occasions. They excite me.”

It is that brazen self-confidence, not to mention the ability to back it up, that has three of the most well-supported clubs in Britain batting their eyelashes in his direction.

Young players like Appere are a joy to watch. And his description will conjure up nostalgic memories of Jack Clarke racing down the Elland Road touchline, leaving full-backs choking on his dust.

Clarke, a courageous 19-year-old winger, quickly became Marcelo Bielsa’s go-to super-sub during his debut season at Elland Road. After just half a season in the first-team, he joined Tottenham Hotspur for £10 million.

Who is to say Appere, with a few more eye-catching cameos like Sunday’s, won’t follow in Clarke’s footsteps?