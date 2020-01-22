Report: World Cup winner considering West Ham offer, representative in London for talks

West Ham United continue to be linked with Steven Nzonzi.

According to RMC Sport, West Ham United have made a 'good offer' to sign Steven Nzonzi – but he would prefer to join a team in a European competition.

It's claimed that the Hammers are looking to rescue Nzonzi from his Galatasaray hell, having been banished from first-team training for 'disciplinary reasons'.

Parent club Roma will be hoping somebody comes in for him, and it's now claimed that West Ham have arrived with a 'good offer', which Nzonzi is now considering.

A representative has reportedly travelled to London for talks with the Hammers, but Nzonzi is thought to be waiting for a Champions League side to take an interest.

That seems unlikely given his position at Galatasaray, and a return to the Premier League should be appealing for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man.

West Ham missed out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, so it's no great surprise to see David Moyes and co push for the signing of another midfielder.

Nzonzi – a World Cup winner with France in 2018 – has experience at the highest level, but he also offers a dominant presence in the middle of the park with his positioning in front of the back four and his power in the tackle.

Those attributes would be welcomed in order to help Mark Noble and Declan Rice, but it now depends on whether they can convince him to make the move and abandon hopes of a Champions League switch.