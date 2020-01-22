Report: West Ham want £15m man to potentially replace Bilic signing

Matty Cash has been a revelation in his right-back role at Nottingham Forest with Premier League West Ham United battling AC Milan for his signature.

West Ham United have identified Nottingham Forest ace Matty Cash as a potential solution to their long-running right-back problem, according to The Mail.

With 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta on his last legs and Ryan Fredericks still yet to convince that he has the defensive nous to thrive as a regular Premier League player, there is one position in David Moyes’ squad that is screaming out for reinforcement.

And while Cash has only been a right-back for a matter of months, blossoming in a deeper role under Sabri Lamouchi at the City Ground, Forest’s highly-rated youngster could be the answer that West Ham are looking for.

The Slough-born 22-year-old has the energy to get up and down the flank for a full 90 minutes, which certainly can’t be said about Zabaleta these days with the veteran Argentine, who joined under Slaven Bilic in 2017, set to retire at the end of the season.

And while contributing an impressive six goals and assists from a new-look role, Cash has also earned plenty of praise for his ability to put the breaks on opposition wingers with his tenacious, tough-tackling style.

Convincing Forest to cash in one of their standout performers with promotion on the line, however, will be easier said than done – particularly as Cash signed a new contract until 2023 recently.

Interestingly, he was linked with a stunning move to seven-time European champions AC Milan on Tuesday and, with a whole host of publications now claiming that the links are true, it seems this is more than just idle paper talk.

The Sun (22 January, page 53) reports that Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis is eyeing a young British full-back with Cash, who is valued at £15 million, emerging as his number one choice.