Report: West Ham want £15m man to potentially replace Bilic signing

Danny Owen
A general view of London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matty Cash has been a revelation in his right-back role at Nottingham Forest with Premier League West Ham United battling AC Milan for his signature.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 9th November 2019.

West Ham United have identified Nottingham Forest ace Matty Cash as a potential solution to their long-running right-back problem, according to The Mail.

With 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta on his last legs and Ryan Fredericks still yet to convince that he has the defensive nous to thrive as a regular Premier League player, there is one position in David Moyes’ squad that is screaming out for reinforcement.

And while Cash has only been a right-back for a matter of months, blossoming in a deeper role under Sabri Lamouchi at the City Ground, Forest’s highly-rated youngster could be the answer that West Ham are looking for.

 

The Slough-born 22-year-old has the energy to get up and down the flank for a full 90 minutes, which certainly can’t be said about Zabaleta these days with the veteran Argentine, who joined under Slaven Bilic in 2017, set to retire at the end of the season.

And while contributing an impressive six goals and assists from a new-look role, Cash has also earned plenty of praise for his ability to put the breaks on opposition wingers with his tenacious, tough-tackling style.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest during the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, London on Tuesday 24th September 2019.

Convincing Forest to cash in one of their standout performers with promotion on the line, however, will be easier said than done – particularly as Cash signed a new contract until 2023 recently.

Interestingly, he was linked with a stunning move to seven-time European champions AC Milan on Tuesday and, with a whole host of publications now claiming that the links are true, it seems this is more than just idle paper talk.

The Sun (22 January, page 53) reports that Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis is eyeing a young British full-back with Cash, who is valued at £15 million, emerging as his number one choice.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion at the City...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

