Report: Tottenham want £60m striker after eight goals in 20 games

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Anoeta on October 20,...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose to bolster their attack.

It's claimed that Tottenham have identified the Brazilian as a potential signing in the final stages of the January transfer window, which may make a deal difficult.

Sociedad won't want to lose Willian Jose in the middle of the season, and could make life difficult for Spurs as they target a potential deal.

 

In 2018, the striker signed a new contract until 2024 with a €70million (£60million) release clause in his deal, meaning Sociedad are in a strong position.

Spurs are unlikely to go and splash £60million on a new striker this month, and it seems unlikely that Sociedad would send him out on loan, which may be ideal for Spurs.

Harry Kane is out until April, and Spurs need to find somebody to fill in for him, with 28-year-old Willian Jose potentially ideal for Mourinho.

He's big and strong at 6ft 2in tall, and he's particularly dangerous in the air, making him a perfect target man to bring a new dimension to the Spurs attack.

A deal this month does seem unlikely given that huge release clause, but after eight league goals in 20 games this season, Willian Jose would be a strong signing for Spurs.

