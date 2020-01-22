Report: Striker travelling to London with Tottenham move close, cheaper than expected

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on Willian Jose.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is travelling to London either tonight or tomorrow morning to finalise a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Jose Mourinho has picked Willian Jose as the man to replace Harry Kane, and a deal is now moving forward.

The striker will allegedly travel to London tonight or tomorrow, but won't cost as much as first expected, with the £60million release clause not being paid by Spurs.

Tottenham appear to be landing the Brazilian for much less than that, and Marca even claim that Real Sociedad have called up Julen Lobete for tonight's game with Espanyol over fears that Willian Jose won't be playing.

They also note that a move to Spurs may now be on the cards, so two strong Spanish sources seem to believe that the 28-year-old's move to Tottenham is moving closer.

The 28-year-old has hit eight goals in 20 games for Sociedad this season, and has been prolific ever since arriving having notched 38 goals in his first three seasons with the San Sebastian side.

Willian Jose is big, strong and dangerous in the air, and would give Tottenham a target man figure they have been lacking since letting Fernando Llorente leave.

Spurs fans have been here before; last week, it was Correio da Manha claiming Porto's Ze Luis was set to join Spurs, which came to nothing.

This one seems a little more believable, and fans may be looking at Real Sociedad's squad tonight to see whether Willian Jose is involved or not.