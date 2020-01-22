Quick links

Report: Spurs to make second bid for striker, as Levy increases offer

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce AS at the Turk Telekom Arena on September 28, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey

According to Askam in Turkey, Tottenham Hotspur are set to increase their bid for Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce.

Tottenham are known to be on the look out for a new striker, as they look to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

Spurs were said to have had a bid for Muriqi turned down earlier this month.

 

However, Tottenham are reportedly set to put in a bigger offer to try and land the 25-year-old in the coming days.

Muriqi has been a frequent scorer in Turkey, where he has notched 11 times in 17 appearances this term.

The powerful forward is noted for his strength and aerial ability, and he would give Tottenham’s team and attacking target to build around.

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Medipol Basaksehir and Fenerbahce at the 3rd Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim...

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Spurs are looking for a striker who could offer them an option for the future as well as the present, and Muriqi could fit that description.

At 25, the Kosovo international should have his best years ahead of him, and he could provide a decent option for Spurs for the rest of the season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

