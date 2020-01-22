Report: Spurs to make second bid for striker, as Levy increases offer

Tottenham Hotspur are known to be on the look out for a forward, as they look to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

According to Askam in Turkey, Tottenham Hotspur are set to increase their bid for Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce.

Tottenham are known to be on the look out for a new striker, as they look to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

Spurs were said to have had a bid for Muriqi turned down earlier this month.

However, Tottenham are reportedly set to put in a bigger offer to try and land the 25-year-old in the coming days.

Muriqi has been a frequent scorer in Turkey, where he has notched 11 times in 17 appearances this term.

The powerful forward is noted for his strength and aerial ability, and he would give Tottenham’s team and attacking target to build around.

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Spurs are looking for a striker who could offer them an option for the future as well as the present, and Muriqi could fit that description.

At 25, the Kosovo international should have his best years ahead of him, and he could provide a decent option for Spurs for the rest of the season.