Report: Rangers rejected approach from Scottish rivals for 21-year-old Ibrox talent

Rangers have allowed Robby McCrorie to leave Ibrox on loan.

According to The Edinburgh Evening News, Rangers rejected an approach from Hibernian to purchase goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, before loaning him to Livingston.

It's claimed that Hibernian wanted to buy McCrorie, and there was also interest from their Edinburgh rivals Hearts as a real battle ensued for the shot-stopper.

However, Rangers stood firm and refused to sell McCrorie, believing that he could eventually challenge for the goalkeeping position at Ibrox after Allan McGregor.

 

Rangers subsequently loaned McCrorie to Livingston instead, with first-team football likely after Livi lost loanee Matija Sarkic back to Aston Villa.

McCrorie spent the first half of the season on loan at Queen of the South in the second tier of Scottish football, and Rangers have now decided to give him the next step in his development.

Hopefully, featuring for a Scottish Premiership side will now provide McCrorie with the experience necessary to step up at Ibrox before the start of next season.

Wes Foderingham is likely to leave Rangers when his contract expires at the end of the season, and McCrorie now has a golden chance to prove that he is ready to be McGregor's main backup.

The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and whilst it's no great surprise that a club like Hibernian would want him, it's great to see Rangers having faith in him for the future.

