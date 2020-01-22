Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest target arrives at City Ground with three-year deal agreed

Sweden striker Julian Larsson is reportedly at the City Ground after agreeing to swap AIK Stockholm for Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Swedish starlet Julian Larsson with the AIK Stockholm youngster agreeing a three-year deal with the City Ground club, as reported by Futbol Direkt.

The January transfer window has risen from its slumber in the East Midlands this week with Adama Diakhaby in and Jack Robinson out.

Sabri Lamouchi’s high-flying side have been linked with a countless number of players in recent weeks with a new striker understood to be the top priority in order to ease the goalscoring burden on Lewis Grabban.

 

And while young Larsson is unlikely to put Grabban’s place in the starting XI under threat, one of the hottest prospects in Scandinavian football could be among Nottingham Forest’s most astute signings of the modern era.

A right-footed centre-forward who has been called up by Sweden at youth level, Larsson is seen as arguably the brightest talent to emerge from AIK’s academy in years – and that includes the likes of Real Sociedad's 'new Ibrahimovic' Alexander Isak (below) and Mainz talisman Robin Quaison.

The report adds that Larsson has already started training with Forest after agreeing to put pen to paper on a contract which is due to keep him at the City Ground until 2023 at the earliest.

And should Larsson showcase the kind of quality that had AIK fans tipping him for very big things, Grabban might soon have a fresh-faced wonderkid for competition.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

