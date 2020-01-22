Report: Newcastle and Bournemouth battling for 6ft 4ins player managed by Carlos Carvalhal

Rio Ave centre-back Toni Borevkovic is reportedly wanted by Premier League duo Newcastle United and Eddie Howe's Cherries, plus Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle United and Bournemouth are hoping to lure Rio Ave defender Toni Borevkovic to the Premier League before the January transfer window slams shut, according to A Bola.

At the age of just 22, a little-known Croatian is quickly establishing himself as one of the most highly-rated centre-halves in the entirety of Portuguese football.

Borevkovic is going from strength to strength at the heart of Rio Ave’s defence and, these days, he is one of the first names on the team-sheet of a club managed by former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal.

According to A Bola, Newcastle and Bournemouth are both looking to sign a defender who, in addition to boasting a fearsome 6ft 4ins frame, also completes almost 90 per cent of his passes.

Blackburn Rovers are apparently at the front of the queue as it stands, however, with one of the Championship’s dark horses looking to add to an already over-performing Tony Mowbray side.

Young, promising and improving all the time, Borevkovic is pretty much the archetypal Newcastle signing in the Mike Ashley era.

The former Dinamo Zagreb youngster has been potentially lined up to replace Federico Fernandez when the 30-year-old’s contract expires in the summer. Those will be big shoes to fill, however, given that Fernandez is arguably The Magpies’ Player of the Season.

It is no secret meanwhile that Bournemouth could do with another centre-back or two with only a pair of Premier League sides conceding more regularly than Eddie Howe’s relegation threatened Cherries.