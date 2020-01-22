Report: Moyes has big plans for West Ham man not seen since 2018

Charlton Athletic loanee Josh Cullen has not played a Premier League game for West Ham since April 2018 - David Moyes' first spell in charge.

David Moyes is planning to promote Josh Cullen to West Ham United’s first-team squad next season after being left impressed by a midfielder currently out on loan at Charlton Athletic, as reported by The Standard.

The days of Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Frank Lampard and Jermain Defoe might be consigned to the distant past but the Hammers’ esteemed academy is still churning out exciting young talents with a very bright future in the game.

Declan Rice is now arguably the first name on the team-sheet while the likes of Conor Coventry, Nathan Holland and Ben Johnson have also been handed senior debuts in recent months.

With Cullen due to turn 24 in April, it seemed that the Republic of Ireland international had missed the boat but the appointment of Moyes, an old-school coach who loves hard-working British talent, could have saved his skin at the London Stadium.

The Standard reports that Moyes is planning to give Cullen a chance next season alongside Grady Diangana, the England U21 star who has wowed the Championship at West Brom.

An all-action midfielder who can pass, tackle and help control the tempo of a game from the centre of the park, the Essex-born ace has made just three Premier League appearances for West Ham with the most recent coming in 2017/18 - during Moyes' first spell in charge.

Manuel Pellegrini frequently overlooked an academy graduate who was desperate to impress but Cullen’s standout displays on loan at Charlton have not gone unnoticed by the Chilean’s successor.

“He’s better than I was [at that age],” Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, who played for West Ham himself once upon a time, told the club’s website in September.