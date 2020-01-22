Quick links

West Ham United

Charlton Athletic

Premier League

Championship

Report: Moyes has big plans for West Ham man not seen since 2018

Danny Owen
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlton Athletic loanee Josh Cullen has not played a Premier League game for West Ham since April 2018 - David Moyes' first spell in charge.

#33 Josh Cullen of West Ham United controls the ball during the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy: 3rd

David Moyes is planning to promote Josh Cullen to West Ham United’s first-team squad next season after being left impressed by a midfielder currently out on loan at Charlton Athletic, as reported by The Standard.

The days of Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Frank Lampard and Jermain Defoe might be consigned to the distant past but the Hammers’ esteemed academy is still churning out exciting young talents with a very bright future in the game.

Declan Rice is now arguably the first name on the team-sheet while the likes of Conor Coventry, Nathan Holland and Ben Johnson have also been handed senior debuts in recent months.

 

With Cullen due to turn 24 in April, it seemed that the Republic of Ireland international had missed the boat but the appointment of Moyes, an old-school coach who loves hard-working British talent, could have saved his skin at the London Stadium.

The Standard reports that Moyes is planning to give Cullen a chance next season alongside Grady Diangana, the England U21 star who has wowed the Championship at West Brom.

Dublin , Ireland - 30 May 2019; Josh Cullen of Republic of Ireland during the Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Republic of Ireland U21's at the FAI National Training Centre...

An all-action midfielder who can pass, tackle and help control the tempo of a game from the centre of the park, the Essex-born ace has made just three Premier League appearances for West Ham with the most recent coming in 2017/18 - during Moyes' first spell in charge.

Manuel Pellegrini frequently overlooked an academy graduate who was desperate to impress but Cullen’s standout displays on loan at Charlton have not gone unnoticed by the Chilean’s successor.

“He’s better than I was [at that age],” Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, who played for West Ham himself once upon a time, told the club’s website in September.

May Josh Cullen of Charlton Athletic with the sky bet trophy during the Sky Bet League 1 Play off Final between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch