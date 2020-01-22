Report: Mourinho admires speedy Tottenham target - but doesn't want to sign him

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly shelving their interest in Max Aarons.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in signing Norwich City full back Max Aarons – as Jose Mourinho wants somebody bigger and stronger.

It's claimed that Mourinho feels he has 'attacking' options at right back and left back in Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon, so thinks a more defensive option is needed.

Mourinho allegedly wants a bigger, more physical option than Aarons, despite 'admiring' the Norwich talent's ability, and Spurs are now backing away from him as a result.

Tottenham have been tracking Aarons for some time, but Mourinho has seemingly decided that he doesn't want to sign the 20-year-old, and will go for other targets.

It's unclear just who Mourinho will want at right back instead, but whilst this seems like a fair approach for now, Spurs shouldn't completely avoid Aarons moving forward.

Aurier isn't exactly the most reliable full back going, and passing up one of English football's most talented youngsters in order to put trust in Aurier seems like a decision that could backfire.

Aarons is quick and dangerous going forward, whilst he has huge potential for the future, and seeing him join another Premier League side would be galling – much like James Maddison at Leicester City.

Aurier is a fine placeholder, but if Aarons can be signed at the end of the season, Spurs should still be in the market for the England Under-21 international, as he could become a much better player than Aurier in the years to come.