Report: Liverpool interested in £43m star labelled the 'new Pogba'

Liverpool are said to be keen on snapping up Boubakary Soumare from Lille, who is one of the most in-demand players in France.

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool have entered the race for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare has suggested that he doesn’t want to leave Lille this season recently, but it is now thought that Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

Reports in France claim that Jurgen Klopp’s side are even considering making a bid this month, as they aim to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Whether Liverpool will actually make a bid for Soumare remains to be seen, but he could be a fine addition to Klopp’s squad.

Soumare’s performances in France have attracted a lot of attention, with his energy and defensive ability catching the eye.

The Daily Mail dubbed the Liverpool target ‘the new Paul Pogba’, after seeing comparisons between him and the Manchester United star.

Soumare is expected to leave Lille sooner rather than later, and he could bring even more quality to Liverpool’s midfield.

Klopp already has the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to call upon to play in the centre of the pitch.

However, Soumare could be brought in as a long-term signing, considering he is still only 20.

If Liverpool are to sign Soumare he could set them back £43 million, with Lille thought to be holding out for a big money for their prized asset (BuzzSport).