Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool interested in £43m star labelled the 'new Pogba'

John Verrall
Boubakary Soumare of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 18, 2018 in Lille France
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are said to be keen on snapping up Boubakary Soumare from Lille, who is one of the most in-demand players in France.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Toulouse at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 22, 2018 in Lille, France.

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool have entered the race for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare has suggested that he doesn’t want to leave Lille this season recently, but it is now thought that Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

Reports in France claim that Jurgen Klopp’s side are even considering making a bid this month, as they aim to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

 

Whether Liverpool will actually make a bid for Soumare remains to be seen, but he could be a fine addition to Klopp’s squad.

Soumare’s performances in France have attracted a lot of attention, with his energy and defensive ability catching the eye.

The Daily Mail dubbed the Liverpool target ‘the new Paul Pogba’, after seeing comparisons between him and the Manchester United star.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Soumare is expected to leave Lille sooner rather than later, and he could bring even more quality to Liverpool’s midfield.

Klopp already has the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to call upon to play in the centre of the pitch.

However, Soumare could be brought in as a long-term signing, considering he is still only 20.

If Liverpool are to sign Soumare he could set them back £43 million, with Lille thought to be holding out for a big money for their prized asset (BuzzSport).

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch