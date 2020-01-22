Report: Liverpool contact speedy winger's agent about Anfield move

Liverpool continue to be linked with Nice winger Pedro Brazao.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are the teams pushing hardest to sign Nice winger Pedro Brazao.

It's claimed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen to sign Brazao, but they're lagging behind Liverpool and PSG in the race for his signature.

The two sides have allegedly made contact with Brazao's entourage about a move, though Nice are in a strong position given that his deal expires in 2022.

Nice won't want to lose Brazao, and with money behind them thanks to the INEOS takeover in the summer, they may be able to snub bids for him.

Brazao is highly rated, and whilst Nice would love to see him emerge into their first team, they will find it difficult to keep such huge European giants from signing him.

The 17-year-old plays for Portugal as a youth international, and has already made his senior debut for Nice, playing 13 minutes of first-team action.

Brazao is predominantly left footed, and possesses great speed and trickery, making him a threat whether playing on the left or cutting inside from the right.

Liverpool already have a top young winger in Harvey Elliott, but they could really add talent for the future by adding Brazao too; they just have to beat PSG to him first.