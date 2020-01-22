Quick links

Report: Leicester and two others watching teenage Stockport star, he'll be free this summer

A general view of Edgeley Park before the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Stockport County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Wednesday 9th October 2019.
Leicester City, Hull City and Ipswich Town are all being credited with an interest in Festus Arthur.

The Stockport County centre-back Festus Arthur has been watched by Leicester City, Hull City and Ipswich Town, according to The Telegraph.

Leicester, Hull and Ipswich are the latest league clubs to be credited with an interest in Arthur, after Barnsley.

The 18-year-old only broke into Stockport's team at the start of the campaign but has racked up 24 appearances since then, playing a significant role in the Hatters' surge towards the National League play-offs.

 

But the lure of Hull, Ipswich or Leicester, in particular, could test Arthur's loyalty should the chance to move arise.

And the Hamburg-born player is out of contract this summer, according to Transfermarkt

Leicester boast one of the country's top development squads, into which Arthur is likely to be integrated initially - though a first-team breakthrough could come sooner at either Hull or Ipswich, who play in the Championship and League One respectively.

Stockport describe Arthur as a 'powerful centre-half' and note that he has also appeared in central midfield for the Cheshire club.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

