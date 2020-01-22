Report: Leicester and two others watching teenage Stockport star, he'll be free this summer

Leicester City, Hull City and Ipswich Town are all being credited with an interest in Festus Arthur.

The Stockport County centre-back Festus Arthur has been watched by Leicester City, Hull City and Ipswich Town, according to The Telegraph.

Leicester, Hull and Ipswich are the latest league clubs to be credited with an interest in Arthur, after Barnsley.

The 18-year-old only broke into Stockport's team at the start of the campaign but has racked up 24 appearances since then, playing a significant role in the Hatters' surge towards the National League play-offs.

But the lure of Hull, Ipswich or Leicester, in particular, could test Arthur's loyalty should the chance to move arise.

And the Hamburg-born player is out of contract this summer, according to Transfermarkt.

What a result against a good side!Fantastic support from the fans and what a feeling to get another goal!!⚽️@StockportCounty https://t.co/814kHADBxa — Festus Arthur (@FestusArthur16) December 26, 2019

Leicester boast one of the country's top development squads, into which Arthur is likely to be integrated initially - though a first-team breakthrough could come sooner at either Hull or Ipswich, who play in the Championship and League One respectively.

Stockport describe Arthur as a 'powerful centre-half' and note that he has also appeared in central midfield for the Cheshire club.