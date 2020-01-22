Quick links

Report: Leeds still 'confident' of making signing, but suffer two blows

John Verrall
Leeds United have been chasing Southampton striker Che Adams and Watford's Andre Gray for some time.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have had a third bid turned down for Southampton striker Che Adams, but they are confident of landing a striker before deadline day.

Leeds offered Southampton a loan deal with an obligation to buy Adams for £20 million if they were promoted to the Premier League, but it was turned down by the Saints.

 

Leeds look likely to move on now, with the YEP claiming that they are in talks with a range of clubs.

Another striker linked with a move to Elland Road has been Andre Gray, but Watford have said that he isn’t for sale.

It leaves Leeds having to shop around for a forward, as they look to find competition for Patrick Bamford up-front.

Understandably Leeds supporters are growing concerned that a deal won’t be done.

However, the club are said to be ‘confident’ that they will find a new number nine before the end of the month.

Signing a striker has become crucial for Leeds, as Bamford is currently the only out-and-out forward in their senior squad, following the termination of Eddie Nketiah’s loan.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

