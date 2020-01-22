Report: Derby entered 'advanced' talks over £2.5m signing - but the deal's collapsed

Have Phillip Cocu's Championship hopefuls Derby County now missed out on the chance to sign Lech Poznan's Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak?

Derby County were in advanced negotiations to sign £2.5 million Poland international Kamil Joziak but, according to Wyborcza, Lech Poznan have now put the breaks on the winger’s move to Pride Park.

With a sudden upturn in form coinciding with the arrival of glamour signing Wayne Rooney, the more optimistic members of the Derby fanbase are still harbouring hopes that a place in the play-offs is not beyond the realms of possibility.

But with just 29 goals in 28 games, Phillip Cocu needs attacking reinforcements if The Rams are going to put a serious run of results together in the second half of the season.

And Jozwiak, a jet-heeled wideman who made his Poland debut in November, would have been a welcome addition to a side who don’t exactly have an abundance of pace in their ranks.

Polsat Sport claimed this week that Lech Poznan were willing to sell Jozwiak for just £2.5 million and, some 48 hours later, further reports state that Derby had entered ‘advanced’ talks to get the deal done before next Friday’s deadline.

But just as it seemed that a breakthrough was close, the deal has fallen apart.

Lech Poznan were under pressure to raise funds but, instead of selling Jozwiak, they have allowed Rubin Kazan to take Darko Jevtic to Russia. And, according to Onet, the Ekstraklasa outfit have now performed a U-turn on Jozwiak’s future and now plan to keep hold of him until the summer.

A versatile, two-footed winger whose explosive speed has produced eight goals and assists this season is suddenly off the market.