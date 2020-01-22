Report: Crystal Palace are 'very close' to signing 32-year-old

Crystal Palace will reportedly have a new striker very soon with former MLS hero Nemanja Nikolic set to join Roy Hodgson's Premier League high-flyers.

Veteran free-agent Nemanja Nikolic is ‘very close’ to joining Crystal Palace, according to Hungarian publication Zestadionu, despite rival interest from Olympiakos and Besiktas.

Finding a striker in January is never easy with price-tags soaring and clubs determined to hang onto their star men. But, by the time February rolls around, Palace might have snapped up not one but two new centre-forwards without spending a penny.

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun has already provided a tantalising glimpse of what he will bring to the table, placing a clever header into Manchester City’s net during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

And it seems that Tosun is set to be joined at Selhurst Park by an unattached 32-year-old who is keen to test himself in the Premier League for the first time.

Hungary international Nikolic is a free-agent after leaving Chicago Fire in December and, 24 hours after The Mail claimed that he was on Palace’s radar, reports from the experienced striker’s homeland suggest that a deal is on the verge of being completed.

Nikolic, Zestadionu adds, has emerged as The Eagles’ top target with a potential loan deal for AC Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek looking more and more unlikely as the days go by.

It remains to be seen whether a wily old fox of a forward can succeed in England at the age of 32 but Nikolic retained a respectable goalscoring record in his three campaigns across the Atlantic. He lifted the MLS Golden Boot in 2017 and netted 13 times for Chicago Fire last season.