Report: Club willing to sell £27m man to cut wage bill, with West Ham interested

West Ham United are said to be interested in bringing Franck Kessie to the London Stadium.

According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are willing to sell Franck Kessie this month, as West Ham United continue to be linked with the midfielder.

The London Evening Standard suggest that West Ham are interested in the £27 million midfielder (TeamTalk), with David Moyes looking to strengthen his midfield.

West Ham are yet to make a bid for Kessie, but if they do it seems that they could make a breakthrough.

Reports in Italy suggest that Milan want to get rid of Kessie, as they are aiming to reduce their wage bill.

Kessie has actually played regularly for Milan this term, so the their willingness to sell may come as a bit of a surprise.

The Ivorian would surely improve West Ham’s midfield if he was to sign up.

West Ham currently have the likes of Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Carlos Sanchez who can all play in midfield, but Kessie could add increased strength and energy.

And the deal really does seem to have legs at this point, with West Ham still looking to make additions before the end of the month.