Report: Bruce target set to snub Newcastle move despite agent visit, move hijacked

Newcastle United could miss out on Inter Milan's Valentnio Lazaro.

According to the Daily Star, Inter Milan misfit Valentino Lazaro is set to snub a move to Newcastle United in favour of a switch to RB Leipzig.

It's claimed that Lazaro believes the Bundesliga is a better fit for him right now, and he's now edging towards snubbing Newcastle for Leipzig.

Newcastle had been teeing up a loan deal for Lazaro over the last week, and his agent Max Hagmayr even visited the Magpies for their 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

However, reports have been breaking about Leipzig hijacking Newcastle's move, and that now looks set to happen, leaving Steve Bruce to look elsewhere.

This has to have been the fear ever since Leipzig's interest was claimed. For a start, Lazaro is familiar with German football having spent two years impressing with Hertha Berlin.

Add in that the Leipzig hierarchy know him well given that he spent five years in the first team of sister side Red Bull Salzburg, and a move makes perfect sense.

Leipzig are also leading the Bundesliga table, meaning Lazaro could go from bit-part player to title challenger by making his move back to Germany.

It remains to be seen whether these reports are true, but those reasons mean it wouldn't be a surprise if Lazaro does choose Leipzig over the Magpies.