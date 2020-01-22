Quick links

Report: 18-goal striker set for £12.5m move to French giants, weeks after Celtic approach

Lyon look set to sign Celtic target Tino Kadewere.

According to RMC Sport, Celtic-linked striker Tino Kadewere is set to seal a €15million (£12.5million) move to Lyon before being loaned back to Le Havre.

It's claimed that talks have accelerated between the two French clubs in recent hours, despite Lyon bringing in Villarreal attacker Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Lyon are now set to strike an eight-figure deal for Kadewere, but he will be loaned back to Le Havre for the second half of the season.

 

Kadewere has hit 18 goals in 20 games for Le Havre this season, and the 24-year-old will seemingly be left in Ligue 2 before starting his Lyon career in the summer.

Lyon didn't want to risk losing out on the Zimbabwe international, but with little chance of first-team football now, they've secured a deal which suits all.

That means that Kadewere seemingly won't be joining Celtic, despite strong links suggesting that the Bhoys wanted to sign the striker this month.

Just a couple of weeks ago, RMC Sport claimed that Celtic had made a 'concrete approach' to sign Kadewere, before Lyon swooped in and won the race.

Celtic's interest may have cooled having signed Patryk Klimala, but the huge fee – which would have been a Celtic record – suggests that they may have missed out even if they did prioritise him over Klimala.

