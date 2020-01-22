Rangers star Alfredo Morelos sends defiant message

Rangers striker is not letting hysteria or transfer rumour bother him.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is never far from the news. The Ibrox frontman has been the centre of controversy ever since he joined the club.

Fallout from Rangers' win over Celtic at the end of last month is still reverberating, with the striker facing a ban after receiving a red card for picking up two bookings in the victory.

The transfer window has also heightened speculation about the striker, with the Daily Record claiming Barcelona are interested.

Morelos is not letting the distractions effect him, and is fully focused.

He sent a defiant message out yesterday, which translated as 'Stronger than ever'.

View this post on Instagram Más fuerte que nunca A post shared by Alfredo Morelos (@alfredomorelos30) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:44am PST

The responses from Rangers fans will have shown the Colombian how much he is idolised at Ibrox.

He may have a little wait to get into action in 2020 due to suspension, but this can work in his favour.

Morelos will be rested and fresh for the Europa League, and the business end of the season, in which Rangers are finally hoping to wrestle the title away from Celtic's grasp.