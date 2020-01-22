Quick links

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos sends defiant message

Dan Coombs
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers striker is not letting hysteria or transfer rumour bother him.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is never far from the news. The Ibrox frontman has been the centre of controversy ever since he joined the club.

Fallout from Rangers' win over Celtic at the end of last month is still reverberating, with the striker facing a ban after receiving a red card for picking up two bookings in the victory.

The transfer window has also heightened speculation about the striker, with the Daily Record claiming Barcelona are interested.

 

Morelos is not letting the distractions effect him, and is fully focused.

He sent a defiant message out yesterday, which translated as 'Stronger than ever'.

 

 
 
 
Más fuerte que nunca

The responses from Rangers fans will have shown the Colombian how much he is idolised at Ibrox.

He may have a little wait to get into action in 2020 due to suspension, but this can work in his favour.

Morelos will be rested and fresh for the Europa League, and the business end of the season, in which Rangers are finally hoping to wrestle the title away from Celtic's grasp.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

