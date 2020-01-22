Rangers predicted lineup vs St Mirren: 27-year-old makes rare league start for Gerrard

Rangers host St Mirren at Ibrox hoping to continue their fine run of form.

Steven Gerrard and Rangers are a team in the ascendency at the moment after a terrific couple of months at home and abroad.

After progressing the knockout stages of the Europa League, the Ibrox side have won their last five domestic fixtures on the bounce, including a massive derby match against rivals Celtic at Celtic Park.

Tonight though they must ensure it was not all for nought with a professional performance at home to relegation-threatened St Mirren.

After narrowly losing to Celtic on Boxing Day, the Buddies have beaten Kilmarnock and progressed through a round in the Scottish Cup since and will make the short trip to Govan to try and frustrate the Gers.

Gerrard has injuries and suspensions to take into consideration with influential duo James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos both out of action.

What kind of starting eleven will he go for tonight?

In defence, the big call will come at right-back.

As mentioned, Tavernier is injured and Gerrard needs to consider whether to go with youth or experience on the flank.

Nathan Patterson looked excellent against lower-league Stranraer in the recent Scottish Cup victory, but with Jon Flanagan potentially getting a rare chance to shine in his natural position, Gerrard could opt for the former Liverpool man.

Flanagan has made just three league starts this season and there will likely be a clamouring for Patterson to retain his place after his Ibrox debut, but the selection of the 27-year-old would be the more pragmatic choice.

Elsewhere, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic are all likely to feature, with centre-back Filip Helander out for another few weeks (Daily Record).

In midfield, the trio of Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack are in line to start, with Ryan Kent and and Joe Aribo in more advanced positions.

Jermain Defoe is the obvious choice to fire Rangers forward in attack as Morelos serves his suspension.

Your predicted lineup in full is:

GK - Allan McGregor

RB - Jon Flanagan

CB - Connor Goldson

CB - Nikola Katic

LB - Borna Barisic

CM - Ryan Jack

CM - Steven Davis

CM - Glen Kamara

AM - Ryan Kent

AM - Joe Aribo

ST - Jermain Defoe