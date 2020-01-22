Quick links

'Delighted', 'time to see what he's about': Some Rangers fans react to club announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Goalkeeper, Robby McCrorie of Scotland in action during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship group 4 qualifying match between Netherlands and Scotland at Stadion De Vijverberg on...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have sent Ibrox academy ace Robby McCrorie on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been giving their thoughts on the news that Ibrox academy goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has joined a different club on loan.

The 21-year-old Rangers stopper had been halfway through a season-long stint at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South.

McCrorie made 24 first team appearances for the Doonhamers, where he was named the fans' Player of the Month three times in a row.

 

 

However, he was recalled by the Ibrox side when the opportunity arose for him to go and gain Scottish Premiership experience.

McCrorie has now joined Livingston and will go straight in to the first-team squad to battle it out with new addition Ryan Schofield for the number one shirt.

Highly rated within the Rangers setup, the announcement was welcomed on social media by plenty of Bears.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the switch:

McCrorie goes straight into contention to start in Livi's home match against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

