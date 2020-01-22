'Delighted', 'time to see what he's about': Some Rangers fans react to club announcement

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have sent Ibrox academy ace Robby McCrorie on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been giving their thoughts on the news that Ibrox academy goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has joined a different club on loan.

The 21-year-old Rangers stopper had been halfway through a season-long stint at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South.

McCrorie made 24 first team appearances for the Doonhamers, where he was named the fans' Player of the Month three times in a row.

However, he was recalled by the Ibrox side when the opportunity arose for him to go and gain Scottish Premiership experience.

McCrorie has now joined Livingston and will go straight in to the first-team squad to battle it out with new addition Ryan Schofield for the number one shirt.

Highly rated within the Rangers setup, the announcement was welcomed on social media by plenty of Bears.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the switch:

#RangersFC can today confirm Robby McCrorie has moved to @LiviFCOfficial on-loan until the end of the season.



➡️ https://t.co/m8LVKxdI7L pic.twitter.com/57Lnzbk80A — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 21, 2020

Excellent move for the boy hope he goes and smashes it ⚪️ — True Blues Loyal®️™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) January 21, 2020

Future number 1 — Blair Mulgrew (@MulgrewBlair) January 21, 2020

Time to see what he’s about in the top league, good luck to the kid! — NC (@NDC_1872) January 21, 2020

Considering how well Liam Kelly developed there sounds like a good move for the lad. Hopefully does well and can be the 2nd choice for when Fod eventually goes — Scott Stephen (@ScottStephen123) January 21, 2020

Would like to see him have another season on loan in the top flight after this, perhaps with Livi again. Would be great for his development rather than sitting on the bench & playing development games. — Linlithgow Loyal RSC (@LLNSRSC) January 21, 2020

Good move for him — (@mprfc23) January 21, 2020

Good to see Robby getting a move to a Premiership side, will be interesting to see how he does. Possibly another loan deal next year at a top flight team then see if he’s ready to take over from Allan McGregor as Rangers no1. — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) January 21, 2020

Let’s do this Robby. Delighted for you, pathway is perfect for your big job soon. @RobbyMcCrorie1 — $ (@Valeloyal) January 21, 2020

defo one for the future — John (@Johnobrien126) January 21, 2020

McCrorie goes straight into contention to start in Livi's home match against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.