'Quite refreshing': Sky Sports pundit praises Tottenham ace for wanting to leave

Danny Rose wasn't part of Tottenham Hotspur's matchday squad for their Premier League clash against Norwich on Wednesday night.

Paul Robinson has stated that it's 'quite refreshing' that Danny Rose wants to leave Tottenham as he feels that he 'deserves credit' for coming out and speaking his mind.

The Sky Sports pundit urged Rose to sort out his situation at Spurs, as he thinks that his lack of game time could hurt his chances to play for England in the European Championships this summer.

Previously, Rose had made it clear that he vows to leave Spurs for nothing when his contract expires, as his career in North London is seemingly heading in the wrong direction.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (22/01/20 at 10:50 am), former Spurs goalkeeper, Robinson, was asked about Roses's situation at the club and his relationship with Jose Mourinho.

On what it's like to have a player that's disgruntled in the dressing room: "I think it's difficult putting Danny Rose into that category because we don't know that's a fact and we don't know whether that's happened," Robinson told Sky Sports.

"There are reports he has had a falling out with Jose. That he didn't play him and then the player said he was injured, which okay it could be, fair enough. But Danny Rose has made noises on his future for a long time. He has been unsettled for a long time.

"He has the European Championships coming up at the end of the season. It's going to be difficult for him to replace Chilwell if he's not playing, so for him personally, he needs to be playing. There have always been questions marks over his future. He said he wants to go. At the time when he said it, he said 'I want to leave at the end of my contract', which is quite refreshing for a player to have said that. You give him credit for that."

Rose wasn't part of the Tottenham matchday squad that played bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Wednesday night, as his future in the first-team and under Mourinho looks bleak.

Since his arrival, Mourinho has used Rose, but the likes of Jan Veronghan, summer signing Ryan Sessegnon and academy product, Japhet Tanganga have played at left-back.

Just like Christian Eriksen, the career of Rose at Spurs has turned sour and it is a shame because on his day he is perhaps England's number one left-back.