Premier League boss doesn't think Rangers and Celtic are given enough credit

It's been suggested that the Ibrox side and Neil Lennon's team take part in a British-wide cup competition.

David Moyes doesn't think Rangers and Celtic get the credit they deserve for how big they both are as football clubs, The Scottish Sun report.

The West Ham United boss has been speaking about the duo in the context of creating a British-wide cup competition.

Moyes feels that to boost attendances and interest in the current EFL Cup, a new format should be devised that allows the Hoops, the Gers and other Scottish teams to take part.

It's not a new idea and it's a fairly controversial stance, but Moyes clearly feels that both Glasgow sides have a bit of untapped potential that can be harnessed by experimental thinking.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "Folk might shoot it down but I think the opportunity to introduce the Scottish teams would give it a chance.

"Maybe one of the TV companies — if you’re calling it the British Cup — might be a bit more interested and it might bring in a bit more money.

"I don’t think that down here the clubs like Celtic and Rangers are given enough credit for the size of their football clubs.

"I would argue there are only maybe two clubs in England bigger than either of them."

The idea of a cross-border competition is well-worn territory and some fans might find themselves yawning at the suggestion.

However, it's likely that fans on both sides of the Glasgow divide agree with Moyes in terms of being bigger than many in England think they are.

The title race in Scotland this season is an engrossing affair and with the two teams also progressing in the Europa League, it's clear that the standard of both Lennon's and Gerrard's outfit is pretty high.

Scottish football is much maligned because the monetary figures on offer and star names on display are nowhere near England.

Moyes though, with a strong knowledge of the division and both clubs, clearly knows the true size of the Scottish titans.