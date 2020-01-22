Quick links

Aston Villa

'Planning for the Champ': Some Aston Villa fans react as a new striker is linked with the club

Amir Mir
Dean Smith manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Following the arrival of Mbwana Samatta, Aston Villa are now seemingly looking to bring in another attacking option.

Dean Smith of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans are unsure on Twitter after reading reports that they are keen on Rio Ave's striker, Mehdi Taremi this month. 

Sky Sports have reported that injury-hit Villa, who recently secured the services of Genk hitman, Mbwana Samatta, are keen on the Portgual-based striker. 

 

With Wesley's season-ending injury, Keinan Davis's injury problems and Jonathan Kodjia recently leaving the club, Villa only have one senior striker on their books now and he is yet to play a game.

Therefore, it would be logical to bring in yet another attacking option, as Taremi is seemingly being targetted by the club, but there are sections of the Villa support who aren't keen on him. 

It could be argued that Villa are already taking a risk in signing Samatta even though he has been playing Champions League football and impressing.

Mbwana Ally Samatta of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 20, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

So, could Villa be better off targetting a player that knows English football, especially the Premier League because their moves in the transfer market will be crucial in their hopes to survive this term. 

Nonetheless, it is said that Taremi has bagged six goals in 13 top-flight matches in Portgual this term, as it remains to be seen whether Villa will push for his signature before deadline day. 

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to as a new striker emerges on their radar: 

