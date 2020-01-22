'Planning for the Champ': Some Aston Villa fans react as a new striker is linked with the club

Following the arrival of Mbwana Samatta, Aston Villa are now seemingly looking to bring in another attacking option.

Aston Villa fans are unsure on Twitter after reading reports that they are keen on Rio Ave's striker, Mehdi Taremi this month.

Sky Sports have reported that injury-hit Villa, who recently secured the services of Genk hitman, Mbwana Samatta, are keen on the Portgual-based striker.

With Wesley's season-ending injury, Keinan Davis's injury problems and Jonathan Kodjia recently leaving the club, Villa only have one senior striker on their books now and he is yet to play a game.

Therefore, it would be logical to bring in yet another attacking option, as Taremi is seemingly being targetted by the club, but there are sections of the Villa support who aren't keen on him.

It could be argued that Villa are already taking a risk in signing Samatta even though he has been playing Champions League football and impressing.

So, could Villa be better off targetting a player that knows English football, especially the Premier League because their moves in the transfer market will be crucial in their hopes to survive this term.

Nonetheless, it is said that Taremi has bagged six goals in 13 top-flight matches in Portgual this term, as it remains to be seen whether Villa will push for his signature before deadline day.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to as a new striker emerges on their radar:

Who? I’ll google him like most of the players we are linked with! Another cheaper option — NotAnotherComicCon (@NACCBirmingham) January 21, 2020

Never heard of him. Nor the club he plays for. Speaks volumes really. — Bora Horza Gobuchul (@therealjonshaw) January 20, 2020

I doubt it — Lee (@villaleebs) January 20, 2020

Another great striker yay — VillainMartin (@VillainMartin) January 21, 2020

If we’re getting him on loan then it’s worth a risk if we’re buying him I feel the board are planning more for the championship than the premiership! — andy (@andy59967602) January 20, 2020

We could use a 'risk free' striker alongside Samagoal. Where we know what we will get even if it isn't great. But even those aren't easy to find... Don't recall seeing this lad play outside of some vague recollection of him doing well for Iran against Spain. So ‍♂️ — d2 (@hot_diggity_d) January 20, 2020

No idea who this guy is but any signing is positive and I’ll back him to the hill #utv — aaron smith (@smudge3586) January 20, 2020

His videos a poor. He dont look great. Silly flicks and falling over. Not for me — Dean Salmon (@DeanSamo) January 20, 2020