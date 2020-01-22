Quick links

Paper claims Tottenham stars liken Mourinho training to 'lower league' standard

Dan Coombs
Is this criticism fair of Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho?

Drama follows Jose Mourinho wherever he goes. So it should be no surprise he is ruffling feathers at Tottenham Hotspur already.

The Sun has published a report claiming 'senior Tottenham stars' are 'dismayed by his old-school tactics and uninspiring training sessions.'

The report states: "Training sessions are said to have an over-emphasis on long balls, flick-ons and throw-ins — regarded as being like ‘lower-league’ sessions. Many players believe they are heading backwards after the innovative and popular Mauricio Pochettino."

 

Drama Mourinho could do without

This feels depressingly familiar for Jose Mourinho. It is like he has taken the baggage he had at Manchester United with him to Tottenham.

When he was appointed, he was framed as a new and improved Mourinho, who was going to be a forward thinking coach and be better than ever before.

After an initial burst of positive results, the Tottenham job is shaping up as the most difficult of his career. It wasn't supposed to be like this.

Mourinho has lost Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko to injury until April, and has so far had no players join in the transfer window.

It was always going to be an adjustment for Tottenham's players to go from Mauricio Pochettino to Mourinho.

But if they are not willing to learn and adapt, and go running off to leak stories to the papers, then the wins the team needs are not going to come.

