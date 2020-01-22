Our view: Taking the £7 million was the wrong decision for Leeds United

Leeds sold Kemar Roofe for £7 million.

With each passing day, Leeds United's decision to cash in on Kemar Roofe looks like a mistake.

Leeds netted £7 million for Roofe by cashing in on the striker in August.

They left themselves little time to sign a replacement, and took a cheap option, bringing in Eddie Nketiah on loan.

Nketiah has since been recalled by Arsenal and Leeds are experiencing real difficulty signing an alternative.

Even if they do manage to bring in a striker before the transfer deadline, the new forward could take time to adjust to Marcelo Bielsa's methods.

With Roofe, Leeds had a 'sure thing', and took the money due to his expiring contract.

Keeping a player whose deal is expiring is a risky move, but surely the bigger gamble was letting him go?

Last season he struck 15 league goals for Leeds to finish as their top scorer. This season he already has seven for new club Anderlecht.

Cashing in on Roofe could have worked out for Leeds. Eddie Nketiah made a bright start, but Leeds handled him wrongly.

The Whites can still turn this around. But late January has turned into a familiar scramble for Victor Orta and co. At this stage there is no certainty Leeds even get a striker.

This will leave them with an inconsistent Patrick Bamford as the only option up front.

If they miss out on promotion and the £150 million plus which comes with it, then the £7 million for Roofe will look very costly.