Our View: Spurs have more to lose amid rumoured battle with Everton & PL rivals for £31m ace

Krzysztof Piątek has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Those in the Tottenham boardroom will be asking for trouble if a striker doesn't walk through the doors of the North London club this month.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of names, including, AC Milan hitman, Krzysztof Piątek, who is also wanted by the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace, as reported by The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 66, January 19, 2020).

It seems as though that every time the transfer window is open, most clubs up and down the land need a striker and it's no different for injury-hit Spurs.

They are without their star man Harry Kane and there's no doubt that Mourinho needs a focal point up top and someone like Piątek with his experience, both on the international stage and in Europe, would be an ideal purchase.

Compared to the clubs Piątek has been linked with, it's Tottenham who would lose more in not signing someone like the Poland international because of what is at stake for the club.

Whilst someone like Everton were pushing for European football at the start of the season, the Goodison Park faithful know that won't happen this season and they are now going to re-build once again under Carlo Ancelotti. The big pressure and the real questions will be asked of the Italian next season.

But for Tottenham, from a financial perspective, they need Champions League football and sacking Mauricio Pochettino earlier on in the season and appointing a manager like Mourinho is proof of that.

Piątek would be able to be that player who can turn Tottenham's fortunes around because they simply cannot go into this second half of the season without a recognised forward.

Whilst certain individuals can do a job there, like Heung-Min Son, it's quite clear that under Mourinho's style, a more physical presence is needed.

Piątek joined AC Milan from Genoa last January [Sky Sports], but it seems that the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made his departure this month even more likely.

There's no doubt that there are other names out there that Spurs can push for but there's less talent in the pool and more money swirling around, so if Spurs have the chance to sign the AC Milan player then they should take it.