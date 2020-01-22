Our view: New Leeds signing spells end of the road for 23-year-old

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds have signed Elia Caprile.

A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...

Leeds United's first January signing was not the marquee name fans had hoped.

The Whites confirmed yesterday the acquisition of 18-year-old goalkeeper Enzo Caprile from Italian side Chievo.

Caprile is one for the future rather than a player who can impact the first team now.

 

His arrival signifies there will be more turnover in the under-23s, which saw highly regarded players like Oriol Rey and Hugo Diaz released last summer.

It is our summation, that Caprile's arrival signals the end of the road for Polish goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

Miazek is now 23 and has not played a first team game for Leeds.

When there was a goalkeeping crisis last season he was overlooked in favour of the more junior Will Huffer.

Late last year he was on the wrong end of a humiliating scoreline when he conceded seven goals in an under-23 defeat to Derby.

Miazek is out of contract at the end of the current season and it is unlikely his deal will be renewed.

The move for Caprile shows Leeds are already thinking about the future, and want to give a new young goalkeeper the chance to impress.

Kamil Miazek of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch