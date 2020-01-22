Our view: New Leeds signing spells end of the road for 23-year-old

Leeds have signed Elia Caprile.

Leeds United's first January signing was not the marquee name fans had hoped.

The Whites confirmed yesterday the acquisition of 18-year-old goalkeeper Enzo Caprile from Italian side Chievo.

Caprile is one for the future rather than a player who can impact the first team now.

His arrival signifies there will be more turnover in the under-23s, which saw highly regarded players like Oriol Rey and Hugo Diaz released last summer.

It is our summation, that Caprile's arrival signals the end of the road for Polish goalkeeper Kamil Miazek.

Miazek is now 23 and has not played a first team game for Leeds.

When there was a goalkeeping crisis last season he was overlooked in favour of the more junior Will Huffer.

Late last year he was on the wrong end of a humiliating scoreline when he conceded seven goals in an under-23 defeat to Derby.

Miazek is out of contract at the end of the current season and it is unlikely his deal will be renewed.

The move for Caprile shows Leeds are already thinking about the future, and want to give a new young goalkeeper the chance to impress.