Newcastle United star makes Everton admission

Newcastle had a remarkable comeback against Everton.

Newcastle United produced one of the most unlikeliest comebacks of the season to draw with Everton.

Newcastle were 2-0 down in the 93rd minute, before scoring two goals in the space of 40 seconds to draw 2-2.

It was an impressive point and one Steve Bruce's side hardly deserved.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles admitted as much, telling BBC's Match of the Day that Everton were the superior side.

He said: "It's probably one of the weirdest game I’ve been involved in.

"They were the better team but we’ve come back from being two goals down and that shows the spirit and courage in this team. So we’re pleased with that."

Florian Lejeune was the hero, scoring both of Newcastle's late goals.

The game had been shaping up as a terrific night for Everton, with Moise Kean netting his first for the club, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring his seventh in nine games.

This was a harsh lesson to learn for Everton, but also a little of a freak result considering how late both goals occurred.

Newcastle's two goals came from their only two shots on target, compared to Everton's eight.

Steve Bruce's side deserve all the credit for keeping going and not giving up.