Mourinho names the Spurs player he thinks is going to score against Norwich tonight

Tottenham Hotspur are due to take on Norwich City later this evening in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he believes Heung-Min Son is going to score for Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Son has struggled for goals at Tottenham since Mourinho took charge, with the South Korean netting just twice since the Portuguese boss took charge.

Son has not scored in any of his last four league matches for Spurs, and was guilty of snatching at a couple of opportunities against Watford.

But Mourinho is confident that the goals will start flowing for Son soon.

And the Tottenham boss has predicted that Son will find the back of the net during his side’s game against Norwich City later.

“I think he is playing fine, he is not finding the goal,” Mourinho said. “In every match we can go to situations where he could score. We go for example to Watford and in the first half he had that run with a long pass that instead of controlling he hit it with the first touch and it went over the bar. We had one in the second half when on the middle right he hit a very strong shot over the bar too.

“The situations are there, attacking players need confidence, confidence comes with goals not with words or hugs – they come with goals. Fantastic player, fantastic boy, great professional, he is the kind of player that even if he doesn't score goals he is good for the team.

“They are some kind of strikers that if they score they are brilliant, if they don't they don't give anything for the team. He gives us so much even if he doesn't score that I am not so worried about it, the goals will arrive and I believe it will be tomorrow.”

Son has usually stepped up when Tottenham have been without Harry Kane, but he is yet to really take the extra goalscoring responsibility on his shoulders this time around.

With Kane out for months, Spurs need Son to start finding his best form, as they have lost some of their threat.

Spurs have not scored in their last three Premier League matches, but Norwich’s defence has been vulnerable this term, so tonight’s game should give them an opportunity to start finding their form in front of goal again.