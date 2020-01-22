Mourinho drops strongest clue yet about signing he wants at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is looking to bring a striker to the North London club.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has dropped his strongest clue yet about what sort of striker he is looking to sign this month in Football London.

Spurs have been linked with a number of targets, as they look to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

But Mourinho’s comments appear to rule out the likes of Edinson Cavani and Fernando Llorente signing, as they are coming towards the end of their careers.

"Yeah [a new striker needs to come in] but to do something you have to do something that is good for our future too, not just good for tomorrow," Mourinho said.

"It must be something that is good for the future too and of course the club is very aware of it and the club is very committed of course but we want to do something that is right by every point of view.”

Tottenham’s new striker will, therefore, surely be a young player who Mourinho feels he can develop.

Spurs could look to do a similar deal to the one that they completed for Gedson Fernandes with a forward, if Mourinho’s comments are anything to go by.

Fernandes has signed on loan for Spurs for 18 months, with Tottenham having an option to make the deal a permanent one if it is a success.

Tottenham will need to ensure that they get their striker signing right this month, as they have looked blunt in their first few matches without Kane.

Spurs have failed to score in any of their last Premier League outings, with Norwich City their next opponents later this evening.