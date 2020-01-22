Mourinho admits Spurs player has been training on his own at times

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is being put on a schedule designed to improve his fitness.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that Tanguy Ndombele has been training on his own in a bid to bring him up to speed.

Ndombele has struggled for fitness ever since he arrived at Tottenham in the summer.

The demands of playing in the Premier League seem to have taken their toll on Ndombele more than most, with the 22-year-old constantly suffering with injury problems.

Tottenham’s record signing simply hasn’t been able to stay off the treatment table for a concerted period of time, and he has recently been out with injury again.

Ndombele has now returned to training, and Mourinho has revealed that Spurs have developed a training programme designed to improve the midfielder’s fitness levels.

Ndombele has been taking individual sessions, as well as having help from Tottenham’s nutritionist.

And Mourinho said: "It's about working and working not just with me, everybody in the club is working with him.

“We have a process of trying to develop him. Not just about the tactical side of it, it’s everywhere.

"We have a plan with him where he is the most important part of the plan. Not me or the sports science or the medical or the nutrition, it’s him, the crucial part of the plan. So we need him to be good in that plan.

"We put into practice a plan with everything. He’s having individual training, he’s having training with the group, training with coaches, training with sports science people.

"He’s having the nutritionist teaching him things he doesn’t know. We are taking care of him in every detail, but again it is him the key guy.”

Mourinho has already said that Ndombele will feature for Tottenham tonight against Norwich, but it is not known whether he will be a starter or not.

Ndombele’s return to fitness is a huge boost for Spurs, as he looks their best midfielder when he stays fit.

Ndombele has shown a huge amount of composure in possession, and he is capable of beating a man.

The French international also possesses more physical strength than the likes of Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, which could be crucial to Spurs going forward.

If Tottenham can beat Norwich tonight they will reduce the gap to the top four down to six points.