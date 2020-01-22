Has Midsomer Murders season 22 been confirmed? Fans are already looking ahead!

There are some shows we'd happily see go on forever.

Hopes have already turned to Midsomer Murders season 22!

It's hardly difficult to grasp why considering just how well season 21 has gone down.

Since 1997, many audiences have been flocking to watch this consistent crime series based on books written by Caroline Graham. With a legacy over twenty years in the making, it really is admirable that it's managed to stay fresh and exciting.

Of course, familiar faces help, but an important part of maintaining interest is new characters.

Season 21 boasts a range of amazing guest stars, including the likes of Nigel Havers (Coronation Street), Jaye Griffiths (The Bill), Carolina Main (Temple) and many more.

After all this time, it arguably remains one of the most cherished titles on the telly. So, what does the future hold?

Midsomer Murders fans look ahead

Some fans have already watched season 21 and begun to look ahead with hopes of another.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

@MrNHendrix truly been loving your epic moments in @MidsomerTV murders series 21. From first fights to dock dives. I have to say your winters has definitely become a new breed of crime drama super hero that's a joy to watch. Cant wait for midsomer murders 22. #teamwinter — Roger goldsmith (@Roger9901) December 20, 2019

Your Welcome…Have Watched All 123 Episodes of Midsomer Murders Including the Pilot In February 1997. Just Finished Watching Season 21 Which Was Outstanding. Look Forward To Season 22. Also Enjoyed Your Top 10 Moments. My Favorite Show & You Are My Favorite Actor. — Kent Kolstad (@KentKolstad) January 10, 2020

@FionaDolman enjoyed last night episode slow on murders but it was good series 21 starts 21st of jan episode 1 then a gap in midsomer murders schedule like with series 20 is there going to be a series 22 ?? — Thomas quinlan (@thomas_tom1449) January 15, 2020

Midsomer Murders season 22: Has it been confirmed?

No, Midsomer Murders season 22 has not been confirmed.

However, season 21 is still airing on ITV in the UK, after having commenced on Tuesday, January 21st 2020.

With this in mind, it's still early days to be expecting a concrete renewal status. However, due to its popularity, it does appear likely that it will be given the go-ahead for a new batch of episodes.

Season 21 of Midsomer Murders is fantastic. They upped their production values by a mile. Stories more complicated, too. — Marguerite (@The_Parishioner) December 4, 2019

An encouraging sign

With the talent they've enlisted for season 21, it would be hard to imagine interest in the series waning...

As highlighted by the Radio Times, even the very first episode - titled The Point of Balance - featured a range of Strictly Come Dancing celebrities!

These included series 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty) series 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street), series 14 finalist Danny Mac (Hollyoaks) and series 16 finalist Faye Tozer.

The episode revolves around local dance competition Paramount Dance Extravaganza, so it's pretty great that they've cast it accordingly.

Along with the talents mentioned earlier, there are so many performers still excited to jump aboard Midsomer Murders, making season 22 a no-brainer!

