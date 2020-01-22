Is Match of the Day on tonight? Catch up with late goals from Newcastle, Arsenal and Aston Villa!

There's plenty of action in the Premier League this week but will there be a mid-week Match of the Day?

With so much football heading our way over the course of Christmas and January, it can be tricky to keep tabs on it all.

Not only do we have Premier League fixtures to contend with but the FA Cup finally welcomes in the big-boys of the Premier League and Championship while the League Cup has finally reached its two-legged semi-final stage.

However, there's no cup action this week as fans have been treated to a batch of mid-week Premier League matches but will there be a Match of the Day to show all of the highlights?

Is Match of the Day on TV tonight?

Yes. There's no need to worry about missing any of the goals this week as the BBC and Match of the Day have got you covered.

Highlights of all the action from January 21st and 22nd will make it into the mid-week Match of the Day at 10:35pm on BBC One.

Which matches are on?

As mentioned, this week's MOTD will feature highlights from all the games across January 21st and 22nd.

These fixtures include:

Tuesday, January 21st

Aston Villa 2 v 1 Watford

Bournemouth 3 v 1 Brighton

Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Southampton

Everton 2 v 2 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0 v 1 Manchester City

Chelsea 2 v 2 Arsenal

Wednesday, January 22nd

Leicester v West Ham

Tottenham v Norwich

Manchester United v Burnley

The one match you'll miss

The only match not to feature on this bumper mid-week edition of Match of the Day is Liverpool v Wolves which takes place on Thursday, January 23rd.

If you do want to watch this match, however, it is available to watch via BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm on Thursday, January 23rd.