Is Match of the Day on tonight? Catch up with late goals from Newcastle, Arsenal and Aston Villa!

Paul Fogarty
The official match ball is seen prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Paul Fogarty Profile
Paul Fogarty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There's plenty of action in the Premier League this week but will there be a mid-week Match of the Day?

With so much football heading our way over the course of Christmas and January, it can be tricky to keep tabs on it all.

Not only do we have Premier League fixtures to contend with but the FA Cup finally welcomes in the big-boys of the Premier League and Championship while the League Cup has finally reached its two-legged semi-final stage. 

However, there's no cup action this week as fans have been treated to a batch of mid-week Premier League matches but will there be a Match of the Day to show all of the highlights?

  • MORE SPORT: Don't miss the first tennis Grand Slam of 2020

Emerson of Chelsea runs with the ball as Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London,...

Is Match of the Day on TV tonight?

Yes. There's no need to worry about missing any of the goals this week as the BBC and Match of the Day have got you covered.

Highlights of all the action from January 21st and 22nd will make it into the mid-week Match of the Day at 10:35pm on BBC One.

Which matches are on?

As mentioned, this week's MOTD will feature highlights from all the games across January 21st and 22nd.

These fixtures include: 

Tuesday, January 21st

Aston Villa 2 v 1 Watford

Bournemouth 3 v 1 Brighton

Crystal Palace 0 v 2 Southampton

Everton 2 v 2 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0 v 1 Manchester City

Chelsea 2 v 2 Arsenal

Wednesday, January 22nd

Leicester v West Ham

Tottenham v Norwich

Manchester United v Burnley

The one match you'll miss

The only match not to feature on this bumper mid-week edition of Match of the Day is Liverpool v Wolves which takes place on Thursday, January 23rd.

If you do want to watch this match, however, it is available to watch via BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm on Thursday, January 23rd. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Paul Fogarty Profile

Paul Fogarty

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.