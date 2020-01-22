'Massive blow': Scottish manager stunned by Rangers decision

Robby McCrorie was recalled by Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers this week.

It's been a whirlwind last few days for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

The 21-year-old had been enjoying a season-long loan at Queen of the South but the Gers suddenly recalled him back to Auchenhowie earlier this week.

Subscribe

Then, Rangers sanctioned a half-season loan to Premiership outfit Livingston swiftly after bringing him back.

And Allan Johnston, manager of the Championship side, admitted to the club's official website that Rangers' decision to take him back shocked him.

He said: "Robby’s departure has been a bit of a shock to us as there was no indication that it was on the cards and everyone was happy with the arrangement. We didn’t expect to lose him halfway through the season unless there was a crisis at Ibrox and he had to go back to play so to lose him now is a massive blow."

It might be a tad harsh on Queen of the South, but this makes sense from Rangers' perspective.

It's much better for the light Blues if McCrorie is playing every week in the Premiership than the Championship for obvious reasons.

If the Gers have long-term plans for him then it's a lot more beneficial for them and McCrorie if he's getting valuable experience in the top-flight every single week.

It accelerates his development in a big way and it'll be interesting to see if he returns to Glasgow this summer as a better goalkeeper.

With Allan McGregor turning 38 this month and Wes Foderingham out of contract in June, there's an opportunity for McCrorie to stay with Steven Gerrard's senior squad next season - if he does the business at Livingston.