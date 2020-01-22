Manager confirms rejected bids for 14-goal striker amid lingering Sunderland rumours

Sunderland have been linked with Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce.

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has told the club's official website that they have rejected bids for striker Liam Boyce amid links to Sunderland.

Boyce has been in fine form for the Brewers this season, hitting 14 goals in 33 appearances whilst also picking up three assists.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer, and that has resulted in considerable interest in the Northern Ireland international this month.

Sunderland and Hearts have been heavily linked with the striker, with both sides keen to bolster their attacking options during this month's transfer window.

The Sunderland Echo noted earlier today that the Black Cats do still like Boyce, but their pursuit is less urgent having signed Kyle Lafferty, whilst Hearts' interest still appears to be 'live'.

Now, Clough claims that Burton have received two bids for Boyce, but both have been rejected as they seek to either keep or Boyce or receive his true value.

“There is still interest in Liam Boyce and we have had two bids which have been rejected,” said Clough, as he prepares for Saturday's game with Accrington.

'Two bids' could be interpreted as being from two clubs, and Hearts and Sunderland are the only two clubs heavily linked with Boyce this month.

Sunderland bringing in Boyce may depend on offloading Grigg, but with a deal not expected to cost too much inside the final few months of his deal, there may well be a chance of him making the move to Wearside yet.