Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shares his opinion of Wolves and Nuno

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will likely have a tough job on his hands when the Reds of Jurgen Klopp head to Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has shared his opinion of the Reds' upcoming Premier League opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers and of Molineux boss Nuno Espirito Santo (Liverpool Echo).

Jurgen Klopp's charges face Wolves at Molineux on Thursday, just weeks after the reverse fixture at Anfield, in which the Old Gold ran the Reds close before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Wolves secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City at Molineux on 27 December, before taking on Liverpool less than 48 hours later on Merseyside, with Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez coming off the bench.

VAR came to the Reds' rescue on two occasions against Wolves, when it awarded Sadio Mane's goal and disallowed Pedro Neto's equaliser moments later for a marginal offside against Jonny in the build-up.

However, Nuno's charges will go into this game well rested and on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Southampton, in which they came from behind, so it could prove a difficult game for Klopp and co.

"They give everyone a big test," Van Dijk is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying. "Massive respect for them, how they play and how they are doing it at the moment. Good team. Fantastic manager. It is always going to be tough. They showed it against everyone already in the league. We have to be ready again for a very tough game.

"We've played each other quite a bit already. We've played against teams who play with five at the back, like today again, so, we will prepare and make sure we are ready and recover from this and try to win the game and get a good result. Everyone there is a great player. They have multiple players [like Raul Jimenez] who can make a difference but so do we."

Wolves have won two of their last five competitive games against Liverpool in all competitions, both times in the FA Cup (11v11), but they've lost each of their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, scoring just one goal in that run, since a 1-0 win at Anfield in December 2010 (Sky Sports).