'Klopp's got a massive decision to make'...Some Liverpool fans react to star's performance

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scored again.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scored again last night for Bournemouth to help them to a crucial win.

The Cherries beat Brighton 3-1 and this was Wilson's seventh goal of the season.

Wilson, 22, is proving he is more than capable of succeeding at Premier League level, after loans in the Championship with Hull City and Derby County.

 

His talent makes him a real luxury for champions-elect Liverpool.

The Reds didn't need him this season, and have to decide in the summer whether they need him next season either.

If they do decide to sell him, Liverpool would have to include a buy back clause. Wilson's potential is huge.

Liverpool fans continue to think highly of Wilson, and reacted positively to last night's goal, while acknowledging manager Jurgen Klopp has a big decision to make.

He has seven goals this season for Bournemouth, and you have to wonder how many he might have in a Liverpool team with better players around him.

Here is a look at the reaction to his goal... 

