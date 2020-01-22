'Klopp's got a massive decision to make'...Some Liverpool fans react to star's performance

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scored again.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scored again last night for Bournemouth to help them to a crucial win.

The Cherries beat Brighton 3-1 and this was Wilson's seventh goal of the season.

Wilson, 22, is proving he is more than capable of succeeding at Premier League level, after loans in the Championship with Hull City and Derby County.

His talent makes him a real luxury for champions-elect Liverpool.

The Reds didn't need him this season, and have to decide in the summer whether they need him next season either.

If they do decide to sell him, Liverpool would have to include a buy back clause. Wilson's potential is huge.

Liverpool fans continue to think highly of Wilson, and reacted positively to last night's goal, while acknowledging manager Jurgen Klopp has a big decision to make.

He has seven goals this season for Bournemouth, and you have to wonder how many he might have in a Liverpool team with better players around him.

Here is a look at the reaction to his goal...

Harry Wilson scores again. Firmly a big believer of the kid. Mane firmino salah + origi minamino Wilson and by the sounds of transfer rumours Werner. Perfect forward group. For mine Wilson comes in for lallana and Werner for shaq. #lfc — All things LFC (@FMLFC) January 21, 2020

Harry Wilson scores for Bournemouth. Whether he gets a chance for #LFC or not is another question but he can play squad role. — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) January 21, 2020

Liverpool have Harry Wilson returning next season as well as adding the likes of Werner and Harvetz...



Yikes. — Raidz (@AndrewNumberOne) January 21, 2020

What a goal by Wilson — ^J^ (@Classy_Klopp) January 21, 2020

Harry Wilson scores for Bournemouth. Klopp's got a massive decision to make in the summer! — David Brindle (@dbrindle_) January 21, 2020

He’ll be sold in the summer for a princely sum for investment where it’s needed. We’ve just bought Minamino for that role. — Nobby (@Nobby62759708) January 21, 2020